UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Companies Participated In Trade Fair In Damascus - Organizer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:40 AM

Dozens of Companies Participated in Trade Fair in Damascus - Organizer

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Dozens of companies, including foreign firms, have participated in industrial fair Prodex in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the exhibition director, Mohammed Asawdeh, has said.

The exhibition is being held in Damascus for the second time. It was previously held after military action in Syria finished last year.

"There are seven companies from China and one from Lebanon. During the war, everyone was afraid of coming to the Syrian market. But now we have a lot of [participation] applications for the next year," Asawdeh told reporters, adding that products from Germany and Japan were showcased at the exhibition, too.

This year, over 2,000 people participated in the exhibition during which 16 contracts were concluded. Moreover, the participants noted an increase in international interest in the Syrian market.

A representative of a Chinese equipment company said that they decided to go to Syria as soon as they heard that the war in the country had been over. The representative added that the company gave the lowest price to Syrian consumers since they had been interested in its products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria China Damascus Company Germany Price Japan Lebanon Market From

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

9 hours ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

9 hours ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

9 hours ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

9 hours ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

9 hours ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.