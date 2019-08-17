Dozens of Companies Participated in Trade Fair in Damascus - Organizer

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Dozens of companies, including foreign firms, have participated in industrial fair Prodex in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the exhibition director, Mohammed Asawdeh, has said.

The exhibition is being held in Damascus for the second time. It was previously held after military action in Syria finished last year.

"There are seven companies from China and one from Lebanon. During the war, everyone was afraid of coming to the Syrian market. But now we have a lot of [participation] applications for the next year," Asawdeh told reporters, adding that products from Germany and Japan were showcased at the exhibition, too.

This year, over 2,000 people participated in the exhibition during which 16 contracts were concluded. Moreover, the participants noted an increase in international interest in the Syrian market.

A representative of a Chinese equipment company said that they decided to go to Syria as soon as they heard that the war in the country had been over. The representative added that the company gave the lowest price to Syrian consumers since they had been interested in its products.