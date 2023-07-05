Open Menu

Dozens Of States Confirmed Participation In Eastern Economic Forum 2023 - Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Dozens of States Confirmed Participation in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 - Russian Official

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Dozens of countries have confirmed their participation in September's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2023 in the Russian city of Vladivostok, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said Wednesday.

"Work is already underway to confirm the arrival. A whole number of countries, I would say dozens of countries, have confirmed participation in the EEF.

I am not going to name the leaders of these countries. They will make their own decisions, the foreign ministry handles such negotiations. Leaders of states will be on the territory of Vladivostok, but we will tell you which ones later," Trutnev told reporters.

The EEF will be held from September 10-13 in Vladivostok. The forum brings together political leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of public organizations from the Far East and Russia, as well as the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

