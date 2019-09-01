Dozens treated at free medical camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Dozens of Rawalpindi citizens, facing different ailments related to physiotherapy, were treated at a 'free physiotherapy medical camp' organized by Center of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) at its main campus here on Sunday.

The physiotherapy patients from neighbouring areas visited the day-long free camp to get doctors' advice for curing their ailments and get proper medication and treatment, said a press release.

Most of the patients had musculoskeletal ailments, however, some cases of neurological and paediatric were also observed during the free camp.

The patients, with minor ailments were provided free of cost treatment on the occasion while some with complications were referred to hospitals for further medical consultation.

"The purpose of conducting such camps is not only to treat the patients but also to create awareness among the people about such ailments so that they can timely consult a doctor for treatment," said Dr Samawiya Farooq, who examined the patients at the camp.

"Such camps are organized to create awareness among community regarding physiotherapy, its effectiveness and to serve humanity as well," said Dr Uzma Shakeel, Principal CASHT.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural session of the free medical camp, Managing Director CASHT Tayyab H. Malik said the center would organize more free medical campus in future to create awareness among the masses.