DPM Vows To Fast-track Petroleum Industry Reforms, Achieve Energy Autarky
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the petroleum industry and achieving energy autarky in Pakistan
He expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister to tackle challenges facing the petroleum industry.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Ministers for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Petroleum and Power, senior government officials besides representatives from the petroleum sector.
The committee reviewed progress on actionable points from the first meeting and expressed satisfaction with the advancements made.
The DPM urged continued pursuit of all initiatives, focusing on key areas like developing an integrated energy plan; evaluation and optimizing gas utilization from dedicated fields; restructuring sui companies; establishing a one-window facilitation cell for petroleum exploration; automating and digitalizing workflows at DGPC.
Dar urged finalizing a framework for implementing CCI's petroleum sector decisions and rationalizing port charges according to international standards.
