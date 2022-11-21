DPR Emergency Services Report Fire at Oil Depot in Makiivka After Explosive Object Hit It

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after an explosive object hit it, the DPR Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

"(Emergency services) ... received a message about a fire at an oil depot located in ... Makiivka ...

The cause of the fire was an explosive object," the ministry wrote on Telegram, adding that two tanks with fuel outside the territory of the oil depot and three stationary fuel tanks caught fire.

Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire.

Later in the day, the DPR emergencies ministry said that the fire had been extinguished.

At 4 a.m. (01:00 GMT) on Monday, Ukrainian troops fired three 155 mm (6.1 in) NATO-caliber projectiles at the Chervonohvardiiskyi district of Makiivka, according to the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on issues related to war crimes in Ukraine.

