DPR Information Minister Says Evidence Of Ukraine Spying On Foreign Diplomats Found

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM

DPR Information Minister Says Evidence of Ukraine Spying on Foreign Diplomats Found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The troops of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have seized evidence at the positions left by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) that Ukrainians have been spying on foreign diplomats and attempted to recruit them, DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov said on Tuesday.

"I have published documents today about the surveillance on two German diplomats. One of them is an employee of the German embassy in Ukraine, and the other one is a very interesting person since he is a representative of the Trilateral Contact Group of the Normandy format, an economic adviser," Bezsonov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

He added that he posted videos of the surveillance on the diplomats.

"I want to stress that there are many similar videos of other diplomats as well, including videos from their hotel rooms and other places, following them from places where they live, from the restaurants they go to. Of course, not all of the materials will be published for obvious reasons," Bezsonov said.

The SBU has been "collecting dirt on their so-called 'partners' in order to manipulate them," Bezsonov said, adding that the service also spied on and attempted to recruit employees of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

