DPR Leader Signs Decree On Recruitment Of Citizens Born In 1995-2004

Published February 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

DPR Leader Signs Decree on Recruitment of Citizens Born in 1995-2004

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, on Tuesday signed a decree on the recruitment of citizens born from 1995 to 2004.

"I hereby resolve: to carry out the army recruitment via the mobilization of citizens born from 1995-2004, who are not in reserve and are subject to conscription under the law of the Donetsk People's Republic of February 13, 2015 ... 'On military duty and military service,'" the decree said.

