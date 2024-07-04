DQCB forwards 12 cases against quacks to drug court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to forward 12 cases to the drug

court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses

and violating the Drug Act.

The board in its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance/Headquarters

Ahmad Saleem Chishti in the chair conducted hearing of 18 cases and adjourned six cases till

next meeting while 12 cases were referred to the drug court.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfandyar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Drug Controller

Muhammad Muhsan Asghar and others also attended the meeting.

The additional deputy commissioner said that no medical store in the district should be run without

valid license.

He also directed the drug inspectors to make owners of medical stores bound to follow drug rules

and regulations.