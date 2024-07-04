DQCB Forwards 12 Cases Against Quacks To Drug Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to forward 12 cases to the drug
court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses
and violating the Drug Act.
The board in its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance/Headquarters
Ahmad Saleem Chishti in the chair conducted hearing of 18 cases and adjourned six cases till
next meeting while 12 cases were referred to the drug court.
Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfandyar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Drug Controller
Muhammad Muhsan Asghar and others also attended the meeting.
The additional deputy commissioner said that no medical store in the district should be run without
valid license.
He also directed the drug inspectors to make owners of medical stores bound to follow drug rules
and regulations.
