Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thanks Amir Qatar For Announcing $3 Billion Investments In Pakistan

Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:11 AM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday expressed gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan.

He thanked the Amir Qatar for his affirmation to further develop relations between Qatar and Pakistan.

"Want to thank the Emir of Qatar HRH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 billion in deposits and direct investments for Pakistan and for Qatar's affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries," the advisor tweeted.

The significant announcement came in the backdrop of recently concluded visit by Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan, reflecting the enhancement of fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries in the realm of trade and investment.

It also reflected the confidence of the brotherly Muslim countries in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan whose PTI-led government had been taking drastic steps for streamlining the financial conditions of a burdened economy by ensuring an economic turnaround.

During a two-day official visit of Amir of Qatar, Pakistan and Qatar had signed three different memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to further enhance the mutual cooperation in areas of trade, business, tourism and investment.

These included MoU on establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment, MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism and business events between Qatar and Pakistan and MoU on the establishment of cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering associated predicate offences and terrorism financing between the Financial Information Unit of State of Qatar and the Financial Monitoring Unit of the Government of Pakistan.

The Amir of Qatar accompanied by a high level delegation undertook his visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the visit, both sides had also agreed to expand collaboration in the fields of agriculture and food, enhance cooperation in the energy sector including LNG and LPG fields and exploration and production of oil and gas.

The agreement was also reached to promote Qatar's investments in energy, tourism and hospitality industries and increase the number of Pakistani workers employed in Qatar.

The two leadership agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs, higher education, and defence and defence production.

It was also decided that the respective ministers from both the sides would hold further follow-up talks on the areas to give concrete shape to the proposals agreed between the leaders.

"All aspects of bilateral relations came under review. The two leaders reaffirmed the closeness of Pakistan-Qatar fraternal ties and reiterated the resolve to forge a robust political and economic partnership," the Foreign Office in its statement had said.

