Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:29 PM

Dr. Ashfaq for achieving revenue target of Rs 8 trillion by June, 2023

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Ashfaq Ahmed on Wednesday hinted for achieving revenue target of Rs 8 trillion by 2023 as it would set the country's economy in a new direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has his own vision for revenue collection and economic development in the country, in which, achieving revenue target of up to Rs 8 trillion is one of top priorities.

Chairman expressed these views while talking to the journalists here.

Dr Ashfaq said that in current FY 2021-22, " Our revenue target is Rs 5.830 trillion which is expected to increase till Rs 6 trillion by June 2022. We have collected Rs 300 billion more revenue than our target till December 31." He expressed his hope that this year, the FBR would achieve all its revenue targets and would further play its role in the country's economy.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Customs was the protector of economic borders of the country and that they have always been playing its role for trade promotion.

He said that Pakistan Customs was playing its best role in enforcing trade laws at Chaman and Torkham borders.

He said that transparent trade brought prosperity and development in the country.

He vowed that, "we would digitalize every FBR's agency".

He said that FBR currently has the largest data portal which is in a dire need of digitization.

This data can be very important in the trade and economic development of the country.

He said that at present, the role of FBR was very important in all three trade corridors including Chaman and Torkham, which would be strengthened with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

