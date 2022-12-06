Dr Christain, Sir Michael calls on Ishaq Dar

British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Turner along with UNDP Consultant Sir Michael Barber called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner, Dr. Christian Turner along with UNDP consultant Sir Michael Barber called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister extended his warm welcome to the British High Commissioner and UNDP Consultant Sir Michael Barber and apprised them about the overall economic outlook of the country.

It was shared that Pakistan was meeting its external financial obligations and had recently repaid a $1 billion bond.

The finance minister shared the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program and shared that the overall reconstruction and rehabilitation phase is going to take 5-7 FY.

It was also mentioned that the present government had a comprehensive and pragmatic program in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

The finance minister also briefed about the policies and measures being undertaken by the present government for safeguarding the vulnerable segments of society.

It was shared that the present government aims to ensure economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth. Other matters of common interest were also discussed during the meeting.

The high commissioner commended the practical measures being undertaken by the present government and offered all possible help from the British Government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impacts of the post-flood crisis.

The finance minister thanked the British High Commissioner for his cooperation and support.