Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon appointed Member (Admin/HR), FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Member (Admin/HR), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, he has resigned from the post of Member, FBR, Islamabad and has taken over the post.

Ms. Sadia Sadaf Gillani, BS-21 officer, IR services has also taken over the additional charge of Post Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Gujranwala.