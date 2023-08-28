Open Menu

Dr. Gohar Asks For Framework To Take Exports Of Pharma Industry To 1 Bn Dollars

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr. Gohar Ijaz asked for a framework to take the exports of the pharma industry to one billion dollars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr. Gohar Ijaz asked for a framework to take the exports of the pharma industry to one billion Dollars.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA), led by Chairman Farooq Bukhari, said a press release issued here.

The main agenda of the meeting was the strategy to increase exports of the pharmaceutical industry.

During the meeting, an ambitious target of achieving a one-billion-dollar export milestone for the industry was set.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz expressed his unwavering commitment and support to the pharmaceutical sector, not only in his official capacity but also on a personal level.

He assured the delegation of his dedication to creating an environment conducive to the industry's growth.

He further emphasized the importance of focusing on exports as a means to enhance the country's economic conditions.

In a remarkable display of patriotism, Dr. Gohar Ejaz announced his decision to donate his entire income for the year to the welfare of the country.

This gesture showcased his deep concern for the well-being of the nation and his dedication to its progress.

Recognizing the need for a competitive edge in the global market, the minister urged the pharmaceutical delegation to formulate a comparative policy framework with regional countries.

He directed this framework to be presented by Wednesday, with the goal of aligning the industry with regional peers and facilitating increased exports.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the pharmaceutical industry leaders appreciating the minister's support and dedication to their sector.

As the industry sets its sights on the ambitious one-billion-dollar export target, the nation eagerly anticipates the potential economic growth and benefits that will follow.

