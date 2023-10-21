Open Menu

Dr Gohar Conducts Successful Meetings With Chinese Business Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Dr Gohar conducts successful meetings with Chinese Business Leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ijaz concluded a series of highly productive meetings with China's prominent business leaders and investment groups on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

These meetings were aimed at strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and China and exploring various investment opportunities in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz met with Wang Zihai, Director of China-Pakistan (Qingdao) International Cooperation Hub.

The discussions centred on investment opportunities in Pakistan, including areas such as Civilian and Defense equipment, EV Lithium Batteries, Solar Panels, and Semiconductors.

The role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating these opportunities was a key point of conversation.

In a meeting with Li Yiman, Chairperson of Eman Logistics, the focus was on expanding Pakistan's presence on Chinese digital platforms.

Eman Logistics plans to launch "Pakistan National Pavilion" display centres in China, demonstrating a commitment to digital diplomacy.

The Minister assured full support and facilitation for this endeavour.

Dr. Ejaz also engaged with Jin Weidong, President of Wellhope, a leading Chinese agri-producer.

The Minister highlighted the significant opportunities within Pakistan's agricultural, poultry, and meat sectors. Wellhope's global leadership in smart farming and meat processing can pave the way for a mutually beneficial partnership.

The Minister met with Wang Guidong of Donghua Group, emphasizing Pakistan Steel Mills' privatization and the government's dedication to the process.

The establishment of SIFC is set to bolster these efforts, and all possible facilitation for the partnership was assured.

A productive working lunch was held with representatives from MCC, China's metallurgy giant, a key player in the Saindak Copper-Gold Project.

The discussions revolved around expanding collaboration and tapping into MCC's expertise to foster partnership growth.

The minister also visited COFCO, a leading global food procurement agency, to discuss the possibilities of enhancing Pakistan's grains and food exports to China.

Dr. Gohar invited them to establish their regional office in Pakistan to procure more Pakistani products invest in Pakistan and make it a hub of its global value chain and storage network with support from SIFC.

Dr. Gohar also urged the COFCO to establish a Joint Working Group between the COFCO, Pakistani Businessmen and the Ministry of Commerce.

Dr Ejaz met with several other prominent Chinese enterprises and organizations, including Shandong Xinxu Group, ADM Group, China National Agriculture Development, China National Fisheries Corp, Tianjin Meat Association, and CNAGS.

These discussions explored collaboration in various sectors, such as mining, trade, hospitality, construction, EV infrastructure, agriculture, and rice sourcing.

Dr Ejaz underscored Pakistan's commitment to meeting China's export standards and promised rapid processing plant setup if exports to China are green lit.

In a separate meeting with BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs), discussions focused on investment opportunities in Pakistan and the government's supportive policies, including the role of SIFC.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz's meetings with business leaders reflect Pakistan's commitment to fostering economic cooperation and development with China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Agriculture Vehicles Road Qingdao Tianjin Beijing Hub Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

13 minutes ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

20 minutes ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

22 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

39 minutes ago
Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business