Dr Hafeez Shaikh briefs global financial, investment partners on economy,

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and his delegation currently visiting Washington DC to attend theannual meetings of IMF/WB-2019 held a series of meetings with heads of various global financial institutions and business leaders to apprise themof the overall state of economy in Pakistan with focus on government'smeasures to curtail the twin deficits and revive various sectors of theeconomy through institutional reforms and collaborations with regional andinternational investment partners.The Pakistan delegation which also includes President State Bank ofPakistan Dr.

Reza Baqir and Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch held anextensive meeting with President, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mr. TakehikoNakao to exchange views on the ongoing projects sponsored by ADB inPakistan as well as planned portfolio.

Adviser to the Prime Ministerapprised President ADB about the steps taken by the government forcurtailing the current and capital account deficits effectively. In hisremarks, President ADB Mr. Nakao said that ADB is an important financialpartner of Pakistan and acknowledged the current structural reformsundertaken towards economic stabilization in Pakistan.

Adviser Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also met with Mr. Hartwig Schafer, VicePresident South Asian Region (SAR), World Bank and his team. The meetingreviewed World Bank's portfolio in Pakistan and exchanged views on furthersteps to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the Bank.Later, Adviser Dr.

Shaikh and Pakistan delegation met with Mr. Jihad Azour,Director Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD) at the InternationalMonetary Fund. They discussed the implementation of the ongoing IMFprogram.

The IMF Director appreciated the progress made towards economicstabilization as well as government commitment to the reform process.The members of the delegation also participated in the G-24 Ministers andGovernors Meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of IMF/WB-2019.Advisor Dr.

Shaikh also attended informal meeting of the SAARC FinanceMinisters that focused on trade facilitation within the SAARC region.Adviser Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and Pakistan delegation also participated in theStandard Chartered Global Investors Forum.

Dr. Shaikh gave an overview ofthe economic situation in Pakistan and progress made with theimplementation of the IMF program. He urged the participants to invest inPakistan.