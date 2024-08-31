Dr. Kaiser Bengali Resigns Over Govt’s Failure To Cut Expenditures
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Dr. Kaiser Bengali is not satisfied with the government over its lack of commitment to address the spending issues as per the media reports
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) Dr. Kaiser Bengali, a prominent member of the Federal government’s Right-Sizing Committee, resigned from his position due to his frustration with the government's lack of progress in reducing expenditures and dissatisfaction with its policies, the media reports said on Saturday.
The federal government is not committed to address spending issues,” Dr. Kaiser Bengali was quoted as saying as per the media reports.
Dr. Bengali’s resignation, announced recently, reflects his concerns that the federal government is not genuinely committed to addressing its spending issues.
According to the reports, Dr. Bengali resigned from three other key government bodies: the Austerity Committee, the Right-Sizing Committee and the government expenditure reduction committee alongside his departure from the right-sizing committee.
He confirmed that he submitted his resignation in writing to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Cabinet Secretary Kamran Afzal.
In his statement, Dr. Bengali acknowledged that the government had made some efforts to cut costs. However, he emphasized that the committees he was part of were crucial in offering significant recommendations, including a review of 70 government institutions and 17 state-owned corporations.
Dr. Bengali revealed that the committees had proposed closing 17 divisions and 50 government departments to reduce expenditures. Despite these recommendations, the government did not implement them effectively, opting instead for measures that contradicted the suggestions.
He criticized the government for laying off lower-level employees while protecting the positions of higher-ranking officials in grades 17 to 22.
Besides it, the impact of inflation severely strained household budgets, contributing to an increase in suicides among the populace.
According to Dr. Bengali, removing senior officials could potentially save Rs30 billion annually. He warned that the government’s current focus on cutting jobs for lower-grade employees is worsening the economic crisis, with Pakistan’s economy already in a precarious state.
He also mentioned that the deteriorating economic conditions led institutions like the IMF to be reluctant to extend loans.
Recent Stories
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
More Stories From Business
-
Chines company to invest in renewable energy36 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Vietnam wishes for continuing friendship, cooperation with Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.262,5003 hours ago
-
Aides to KP CM inaugurate private luxury hotel at Bagh Dheri, Swat3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.262,5004 hours ago
-
Aides to KP CM inaugurate private luxury hotel at Charbagh, Swat7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 202411 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal given additional charge of Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission19 hours ago
-
KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region22 hours ago
-
Macroeconomic indicators sow resilience : Report22 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as inflation data fuels rate-cut hopes1 day ago