Dr. Kaiser Bengali Resigns Over Govt’s Failure To Cut Expenditures

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Dr. Kaiser Bengali is not satisfied with the government over its lack of commitment to address the spending issues as per the media reports

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) Dr. Kaiser Bengali, a prominent member of the Federal government’s Right-Sizing Committee, resigned from his position due to his frustration with the government's lack of progress in reducing expenditures and dissatisfaction with its policies, the media reports said on Saturday.

The federal government is not committed to address spending issues,” Dr. Kaiser Bengali was quoted as saying as per the media reports.

Dr. Bengali’s resignation, announced recently, reflects his concerns that the federal government is not genuinely committed to addressing its spending issues.

According to the reports, Dr. Bengali resigned from three other key government bodies: the Austerity Committee, the Right-Sizing Committee and the government expenditure reduction committee alongside his departure from the right-sizing committee.

He confirmed that he submitted his resignation in writing to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Cabinet Secretary Kamran Afzal.

In his statement, Dr. Bengali acknowledged that the government had made some efforts to cut costs. However, he emphasized that the committees he was part of were crucial in offering significant recommendations, including a review of 70 government institutions and 17 state-owned corporations.

Dr. Bengali revealed that the committees had proposed closing 17 divisions and 50 government departments to reduce expenditures. Despite these recommendations, the government did not implement them effectively, opting instead for measures that contradicted the suggestions.

He criticized the government for laying off lower-level employees while protecting the positions of higher-ranking officials in grades 17 to 22.

Besides it, the impact of inflation severely strained household budgets, contributing to an increase in suicides among the populace.

According to Dr. Bengali, removing senior officials could potentially save Rs30 billion annually. He warned that the government’s current focus on cutting jobs for lower-grade employees is worsening the economic crisis, with Pakistan’s economy already in a precarious state.

He also mentioned that the deteriorating economic conditions led institutions like the IMF to be reluctant to extend loans.

