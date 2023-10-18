Dr Kausar, Ambassador discuss exchange of students, experts, matters of increasing trade

Ambassador of Syria, Dr. Ramiz Al-Rira Wednesday called on Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik and discussed exchange of students, experts and matters of increasing trade between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Syria, Dr. Ramiz Al-Rira Wednesday called on Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik and discussed exchange of students, experts and matters of increasing trade between the two countries.

The minister welcomed Dr. Ramiz recently appointed a permanent ambassador to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador sought Pakistan's help in the field of agriculture and expressed hope to strengthen ties with Pakistan in the sector.

Dr Kausar said that the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in 2001 to enhance relations, on which progress could not be made due to the security situation in Syria.

In the meeting, both the countries agreed to strengthen relations in the fields of agriculture and trade.