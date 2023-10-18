Open Menu

Dr Kausar, Ambassador Discuss Exchange Of Students, Experts, Matters Of Increasing Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Dr Kausar, Ambassador discuss exchange of students, experts, matters of increasing trade

Ambassador of Syria, Dr. Ramiz Al-Rira Wednesday called on Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik and discussed exchange of students, experts and matters of increasing trade between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Syria, Dr. Ramiz Al-Rira Wednesday called on Caretaker Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik and discussed exchange of students, experts and matters of increasing trade between the two countries.

The minister welcomed Dr. Ramiz recently appointed a permanent ambassador to Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador sought Pakistan's help in the field of agriculture and expressed hope to strengthen ties with Pakistan in the sector.

Dr Kausar said that the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in 2001 to enhance relations, on which progress could not be made due to the security situation in Syria.

In the meeting, both the countries agreed to strengthen relations in the fields of agriculture and trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Exchange Agriculture Progress

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with P ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with Palestinians

6 minutes ago
 UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role i ..

UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role in assisting decision-makers: C ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tube ..

Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tubewells to WASA Quetta

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Pro ..

Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Prof. Ajmal Khan

6 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor pri ..

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

15 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ..

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

15 minutes ago
PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

22 minutes ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

22 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

22 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

22 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business