Open Menu

Dr Samuel Called On Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Dr Samuel called on Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Ammara Durrani, Assistant resident representative UNDP, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Dr Samuel Rizk and shared the economic outlook of the country and measures taken by the Government for achieving economic stability and growth.

He informed that the government has introduced reforms in various sectors for tackling persistent outstanding structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.

Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP discussed the ongoing institutional arrangements by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan and rehabilitation initiatives in flood-affected areas. The UNDP team further extended support to the government for mobilizing SDG investments and climate financing for development.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the key role of UNDP as a development partner in helping Pakistan to achieve the fast-track Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reiterated the commitment of GoP on the achievement of SDGs.

The Finance Minister also appreciated UNDP in mobilizing global support for rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ishaq Dar Sudanese Pound Undp From Government

Recent Stories

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

24 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

39 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

1 hour ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

1 hour ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business