Dr Samuel called on Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Ammara Durrani, Assistant resident representative UNDP, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Dr Samuel Rizk and shared the economic outlook of the country and measures taken by the Government for achieving economic stability and growth.

He informed that the government has introduced reforms in various sectors for tackling persistent outstanding structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.

Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP discussed the ongoing institutional arrangements by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan and rehabilitation initiatives in flood-affected areas. The UNDP team further extended support to the government for mobilizing SDG investments and climate financing for development.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the key role of UNDP as a development partner in helping Pakistan to achieve the fast-track Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reiterated the commitment of GoP on the achievement of SDGs.

The Finance Minister also appreciated UNDP in mobilizing global support for rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Pakistan.