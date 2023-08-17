Open Menu

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Assumes Charge As Caretaker Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

Dr Shamshad Akhtar arrived at the finance ministry and officially took over the responsibility of caretaker finance minister after taking oath at the Presidency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Dr Shamshad Akhtar arrived at the finance ministry and officially took over the responsibility of caretaker finance minister after taking oath at the Presidency.

On her arrival at the Finance Ministry, she was warmly welcomed by the finance secretary and senior officials of the ministry, said a press release issued here.

Later, the finance secretary and his team gave a detailed briefing on the country's economic situation and trends of major financial economic indicators.

Upon assuming her new role, Akhtar expressed her dedication to ensuring fiscal discipline, promoting investment, and bolstering efforts to address income inequality.

