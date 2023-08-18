Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Friday assumed the position of caretaker finance minister, taking her oath at the Presidency before arriving at the finance ministry.

Upon her arrival, she received a warm welcome from the finance secretary and senior ministry officials, according to an official statement.

Subsequently, the finance secretary and his team provided an extensive overview of the nation's economic landscape and key financial indicators.

In her new capacity, Akhtar affirmed her commitment to upholding fiscal responsibility, advancing investment endeavors, and strengthening initiatives aimed at reducing income disparity.