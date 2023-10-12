Open Menu

Dr Shamshad Meets Luxembourg Stock Exchange Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar had a productive meeting with the leadership from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar had a productive meeting with the leadership from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Discussion centred on fostering economic collaboration and exploring avenues for investment between psx and Luxembourg SE said the Ministry of Finance social media Platform X.

Dr Shamshad emphasized the need for strengthening financial collaboration between PSX and Luxembourg SE to promote economic growth and prosperity.

Luxembourg SE showed keen interest in encouraging its investors to invest in PSX and appreciated the best practices of corporate government being followed by PSX.

