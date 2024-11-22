Dr. Sidhu Meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar on Friday stressed that a robust competition framework is vital for economic growth, fostering innovation and attracting both domestic and foreign investment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar on Friday stressed that a robust competition framework is vital for economic growth, fostering innovation and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.
In a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Dr. Kabir Sidhu, Chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), briefed him on initiatives undertaken to enhance the effectiveness of the Commission in enforcing competition laws. These efforts focus on identifying cartels, market abuse and manipulation and the abuse of dominant position.
Ishaq Dar commended the CCP’s proactive approach in resolving long outstanding cases in the courts. He called on the Commission to intensify efforts against cartels and price manipulation, which harm consumers and distort markets. He assured CCP of the government's continued support in ensuring transparency and fairness.
Dr. Sidhu apprised the Deputy Prime Minister of the establishment of a Market Intelligence Unit, designed to monitor market trends and swiftly identify anti-competitive behaviours such as price manipulation, cartel formation, and other unfair practices. Since its inception last year, the unit has identified over 150 cases using advanced data analysis and media monitoring tools.
Additionally, the Commission has strengthened its litigation departments, ensuring more effective follow-up on court cases. This proactive approach has led to the resolution of 69 cases in the past 12 months, recovering penalties worth PKR 100 million.
The CCP is also in the process of establishing a Centre of Excellence to promote research and scholarship and improve collaboration with both domestic and international academics.
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, UK explore enhanced trade relations through B2B engagements4 minutes ago
-
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions33 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs2.37 trillion in the market33 minutes ago
-
President ICCI calls for national dialogue to address economic challenges4 minutes ago
-
Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president4 hours ago
-
Increase in fish production imperative to meet food needs: FCCI president6 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 469 more points6 hours ago
-
Planning minister vows to increase ports’ efficiency, boost trade6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD5 hours ago
-
COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance5 hours ago
-
PBBC chairman, Tanveer discuss ways to increase cooperation in industrial, agriculture sectors7 hours ago
-
COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance5 hours ago