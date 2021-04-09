UrduPoint.com
Dr. Waqar Acknowledges Services Of FBR Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:26 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has acknowledged and appreciated the services of retiring Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani during the Board-in Council meeting

Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Revenue Dr.

Waqar Masood and all the members of FBR attended the meeting and paid tribute to the services of retiring Chairman, said a press release issued by FBR here on Friday.

On this occasion, a memento was presented to the outgoing Chairman FBR. Special Assistant to PM on Revenue appreciated the performance of Muhammad Javed Ghani as Chairman FBR.

The senior officers of FBR wished the retiring Chairman for health and happiness in his coming life.

Muhammad Javed Ghani thanked all the members and hoped that FBR would continue to achieve its targets under the supervision of new Chairman FBR.

