Dr. Yasir Awarded PAS Gold Medal 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Dr. Yasir Nawab, a professor at the National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF), and currently acting as vice chancellor of University of Kamalia, has been awarded the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) Gold Medal 2024 in recognition of his research contributions to the Engineering Sciences, including Earth Sciences, Information Technology, and Computer Science.
A spokesman for NTUF said on Sunday that the PAS Gold Medal was one of the highest honours in Pakistan, awarded to individuals, who had demonstrated exceptional achievements in their respective fields.
Dr. Yasir Nawab's pioneering work in sustainability, engineering innovation, and cutting-edge research has placed him among the nation's most accomplished scholars, he added.
Dr. Nawab expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honoured to receive the PAS Gold Medal. This recognition reflects not only my efforts but also the incredible support of my colleagues, students, and collaborators. It strengthens my resolve to continue driving impactful research and advancing knowledge in engineering sciences.”
National Textile University Faisalabad and University of Kamalia celebrated this monumental achievement, which highlighted Dr. Nawab’s dedication to excellence and his significant contributions to the advancement of science and technology in Pakistan and beyond.
