Dr. Yusuf Zafar Expresses Gratitude To Govt For PCCC Support In Budget 2024-25
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Vice President, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr. Yusuf Zafar, on Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Federal government for allocation of Rs 656 million as loan for salaries and pensions of employees of country's biggest public sector cotton research organization.
Dr. Zafar lauded the government's initiative, highlighting that the loan would enable the PCCC to bolster efforts in promoting innovation and sustainability within the cotton sector, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders, from farmers to manufacturers.
"The loan is conditional upon the payment of the outstanding Cotton Cess owed by the textile industry to the PCCC, which amounts to a total of four billion rupees," said an official press release.
"This strategic intervention by the government is expected to rejuvenate the cotton industry," he said.
Dr. Zafar reaffirmed PCCC's commitment to working collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to maximize the benefits of this government support, ensuring a thriving and sustainable future for Pakistan's cotton sector.
