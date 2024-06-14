Open Menu

Dr. Yusuf Zafar Expresses Gratitude To Govt For PCCC Support In Budget 2024-25

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-25

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Vice President, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr. Yusuf Zafar, on Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Federal government for allocation of Rs 656 million as loan for salaries and pensions of employees of country's biggest public sector cotton research organization.

Dr. Zafar lauded the government's initiative, highlighting that the loan would enable the PCCC to bolster efforts in promoting innovation and sustainability within the cotton sector, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders, from farmers to manufacturers.

"The loan is conditional upon the payment of the outstanding Cotton Cess owed by the textile industry to the PCCC, which amounts to a total of four billion rupees," said an official press release.

"This strategic intervention by the government is expected to rejuvenate the cotton industry," he said.

Dr. Zafar reaffirmed PCCC's commitment to working collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to maximize the benefits of this government support, ensuring a thriving and sustainable future for Pakistan's cotton sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Textile Cotton All From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

20 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

20 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

24 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Business