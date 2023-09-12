Open Menu

Dr. Zhumaliev Invites Pakistani Businessmen To Explore Partnership Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Dr. Zhumaliev, a member of parliament and leader of the visiting Kyrgyzstan delegation on Tuesday invited Pakistani businessmen to visit his country to explore the avenues for partnership, investment, and joint ventures.

Speaking to the business community in a meeting arranged by Meher Kashif Younis, Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House, he said Kyrgyzstan offers a diverse range of opportunities in the fields of health, trade, industry, and manufacturing, said a news release issued here.

He said the healthcare sector is ripe for innovation and development, and he believed that joint ventures in this area can bring about significant advancements.

The trade relationship between both countries can be further strengthened, benefiting both sides economically, he added.

In the industrial and manufacturing sectors, Kyrgyzstan boasts a skilled workforce and favorable conditions for business growth.He is confident that through collaboration, "we can foster growth and create mutually beneficial ventures".

He said that he facilitated Pakistani delegation meetings with key stakeholders, government officials, and local business leaders to provide them with insights into the business climate and investment prospects in Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, the Pakistani delegation will have the opportunity to explore our picturesque landscapes and rich culture, which he believed will leave a lasting impression, he added.

Dr. Zhumaliev said he looks forward to hosting the Pak delegation in Kyrgyzstan, where we can discuss in detail the possibilities for collaboration and investment.

Ms Roza Amanonva deputy leader of delegation along with other members was also present in the interaction session.

Meher Kashif Younis said together, we can pave the way for a brighter future in the realms of health, trade, industry, and manufacturing.

He asked businessmen to reach out to him in case of any inquiries and require further information.

