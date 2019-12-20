UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draft Of Russia-Ukraine Gas Protocol Ready, Final Deal To Be Reached Soon - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Draft of Russia-Ukraine Gas Protocol Ready, Final Deal to Be Reached Soon - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Moscow and Kiev had prepared a draft of a gas transit protocol, and expressed hope that a final agreement on the issue will be reached soon.

"We had very productive work.

We could prepare a draft of the protocol, which is quite ready, and we only need to approve it, and very soon we will get the signatures," Novak said at a press conference after the talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine on the future of gas cooperation in Berlin.

The Russian minister added that the next meeting of Russia and Ukraine on the gas transit issue would be held in the near future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Berlin Kiev Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

2 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

2 hours ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro ready to legalize mining on ind ..

2 hours ago

US, India to Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - ..

2 hours ago

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

3 hours ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.