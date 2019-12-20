Draft of Russia-Ukraine Gas Protocol Ready, Final Deal to Be Reached Soon - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Moscow and Kiev had prepared a draft of a gas transit protocol, and expressed hope that a final agreement on the issue will be reached soon.

"We had very productive work.

We could prepare a draft of the protocol, which is quite ready, and we only need to approve it, and very soon we will get the signatures," Novak said at a press conference after the talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine on the future of gas cooperation in Berlin.

The Russian minister added that the next meeting of Russia and Ukraine on the gas transit issue would be held in the near future.