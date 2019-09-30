Draghi urges 'significant' eurozone common budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi urged eurozone leaders Monday to create a common budget of "some significance", adding such a tool could have hastened recovery from the financial crisis

"We have to have a fiscal policy of some significance in the eurozone," said Draghi in an interview with the Financial Times.

He said the eurozone needed to move "from a rules-based national fiscal policy to an institution-based fiscal capacity," adding this was "an existential part of the euro area that needs to be completed".

While a central budget might inflame tensions over national sovereignty, "what matters is to make the union stronger" to better cope with a globalised world, he added.