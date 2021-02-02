'DRAP, Punjab govt take trade bodies aboard in policy formulation'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Punjab Government should take FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and other relevant trade bodies into confidence before formulating any policy to make it successful.

Federal and Punjab governments should discuss and remove confusions regarding general cosmetics and medicated cosmetics.

The FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzaib Akram expressed these views in a meeting with a delegations of the Association of Pakistan Dermatologists Companies (APDC) here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday.

The Association of Pakistan Dermatologists Companies' leadership briefed the FPCCI about their problems and said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was finalizing the rules of medicated cosmetics.

But the relevant authorities start checking the general cosmetics by including them in the medicated cosmetics, which would harm the business and exports of cosmetics.

They said that Punjab government has laid down rules related to drugs and cosmetics in which the stakeholders of drugs and cosmetics had not been taken into confidence which would cause loss to the business. The Punjab government should take Pakistan Dermatologist Companies (APDC) into confidence to protect the business from loss.