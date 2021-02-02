UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'DRAP, Punjab Govt Take Trade Bodies Aboard In Policy Formulation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:40 PM

'DRAP, Punjab govt take trade bodies aboard in policy formulation'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Punjab Government should take FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and other relevant trade bodies into confidence before formulating any policy to make it successful.

Federal and Punjab governments should discuss and remove confusions regarding general cosmetics and medicated cosmetics.

The FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzaib Akram expressed these views in a meeting with a delegations of the Association of Pakistan Dermatologists Companies (APDC) here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday.

The Association of Pakistan Dermatologists Companies' leadership briefed the FPCCI about their problems and said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan was finalizing the rules of medicated cosmetics.

But the relevant authorities start checking the general cosmetics by including them in the medicated cosmetics, which would harm the business and exports of cosmetics.

They said that Punjab government has laid down rules related to drugs and cosmetics in which the stakeholders of drugs and cosmetics had not been taken into confidence which would cause loss to the business. The Punjab government should take Pakistan Dermatologist Companies (APDC) into confidence to protect the business from loss.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Drugs From Industry

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

29 minutes ago

Saleem expresses dissatisfaction over slow constru ..

3 minutes ago

KMC to launch a month-long fumigation campaign

3 minutes ago

PPPA approves up gradation of Pakistan Post on bus ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns reference about Senate elec ..

3 minutes ago

Mughees directs all departments to clean city befo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.