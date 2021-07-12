Draw for Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase 3 on 15th

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali on Monday said that the provincial government has decided to hold draw for the third phase of Jalozai Housing Scheme on July 15, 202

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali on Monday said that the provincial government has decided to hold draw for the third phase of Jalozai Housing Scheme on July 15, 202.

In a statement issued here from his office, the provincial minister said that after scrutiny of the applications received for Jalozai Phase 3, the department had also evolved strategy for conducting draw among the applicants through an impartial forum.

He said that the purpose of conducting draw through third party was to address public complaints and apprehensions, beside abolition of corruption and nepotism to ensure of merit and transparency.

Amjad Ali Khan said that the agenda of the politics of the PTI government and its leadership was the abolition of corruption and making service delivery organization reflective of the public service in real sense.

He said that in case of any objection or complaint in draw, the Housing Department would also provide the opportunity of forensic verification to applicants.