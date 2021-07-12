UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draw For Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase 3 On 15th

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

Draw for Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase 3 on 15th

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali on Monday said that the provincial government has decided to hold draw for the third phase of Jalozai Housing Scheme on July 15, 202

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali on Monday said that the provincial government has decided to hold draw for the third phase of Jalozai Housing Scheme on July 15, 202.

In a statement issued here from his office, the provincial minister said that after scrutiny of the applications received for Jalozai Phase 3, the department had also evolved strategy for conducting draw among the applicants through an impartial forum.

He said that the purpose of conducting draw through third party was to address public complaints and apprehensions, beside abolition of corruption and nepotism to ensure of merit and transparency.

Amjad Ali Khan said that the agenda of the politics of the PTI government and its leadership was the abolition of corruption and making service delivery organization reflective of the public service in real sense.

He said that in case of any objection or complaint in draw, the Housing Department would also provide the opportunity of forensic verification to applicants.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Amjad Ali July From Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

WHO's Tedros Urges Pfizer, Moderna to Focus on COV ..

2 minutes ago

Putin: We Will Never Allow Our Historical Lands, P ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Sukkur urges SEPCO for uninterrupted power su ..

2 minutes ago

US Embassy in Afghanistan Resumes Immigrant Visa I ..

2 minutes ago

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Succeed as Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Increases ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.