Draw held for Rs 25000 prize bonds

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ): A Draw for Rs 25,000 denomination prize bonds was held at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) auditorium here Friday.

Commissioner Taxes Syed Bahadur Shah attended the ceremony as chief guest while ADCG Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was there as chairman draw committee.

Chief Manager SBP Multan Sarfraz Ahmad Nadeem, zonal head national savings Multan Muhammad Aslam Zia were also in attendance.

The speakers highlighted the importance of savings and its benefits at family as well as national level and threw light on transparency of national saving schemes.

The first prize worth Rs 50 million went to the holder of prize bond number '143553', three prizes worth Rs 15 million were won by bond numbers '405373', '022326' and '388281', while 1696 prizes each worth Rs 312,000 were also declared at the draw.