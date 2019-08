The 27th draw of Rs100, denomination student welfare prize bonds will be held on August 16 (Friday) at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):The 27th draw of Rs100, denomination student welfare prize bonds will be held on August 16 (Friday) at Hyderabad.

According to an announcement issued here by the Regional Directorate of National Savings, draw of Rs 100 prize bond would be held in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad on August 16, 2019 at about 8:30 a.m.