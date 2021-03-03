UrduPoint.com
Draw Of Rs.15,000 Denomination Prize Bond To Be Held On April 01

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):The 86th draw of Rs. 15,000 denomination prize bond to be held on 01-04-2021 (Thursday) at State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad.

According to a handout issued by the Government of Pakistan Ministry of Finance Regional Director of National Savings Hyderabad.

It is notified for the general information of all that 86th Draw of Rs 15000/- Denomination Prize Bonds will be held in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Thandi Sarak, Hyderabad on Thursday April 01-2021 at 08:30 a.m.

