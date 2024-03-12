Draw Of Rs40,000 Prize Bond Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:02 PM
The 28th draw of prize bonds of Rs.40,000 denomination was held in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 28th draw of prize bonds of Rs.40,000 denomination was held in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad.
Prizes of different values were announced for different numbers in this draw.
Executive Members FCCI Shafique Hussain Shah and Maqsood Akhtar Butt represented the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) during this draw to ensure transparency, said a spokesman for the chamber here on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce
Stocks push higher before US inflation data
CCP conducts sector specific workshop for micro- finance banks
ADB, WAPDA discuss financial assistance for water and hydropower projects
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?
All-Girls Remote Healthcare team wins Pakistan's first 5G Innovation
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce4 minutes ago
-
Stocks push higher before US inflation data3 minutes ago
-
CCP conducts sector specific workshop for micro- finance banks3 minutes ago
-
ADB, WAPDA discuss financial assistance for water and hydropower projects3 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan assumes charge as Federal Minister BoI1 hour ago
-
Ahsan reiterates continuation of policies to ensure stability, economic development2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 953 points2 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan assumes charge as State Minister BoI2 hours ago
-
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
SCCI president honoured for successful "WE-Exhibit 2024"3 hours ago
-
Ahsan reiterates continuation of policies to ensure stability, economic development3 hours ago
-
Indus hospital, health network, trust international celebrate success of young healthcare profession ..3 hours ago