Draw Of Rs40,000 Prize Bond Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Draw of Rs40,000 prize bond held

The 28th draw of prize bonds of Rs.40,000 denomination was held in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 28th draw of prize bonds of Rs.40,000 denomination was held in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Faisalabad.

Prizes of different values were announced for different numbers in this draw.

Executive Members FCCI Shafique Hussain Shah and Maqsood Akhtar Butt represented the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) during this draw to ensure transparency, said a spokesman for the chamber here on Tuesday.

