Dredger Fire Led To 80,000 Square Feet Oil Products Spill Near Russia's Voronezh- Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Oil products spillage has been detected on the Usmanka and Voronezh rivers in the Russian southern region of Voronezh covering an area of 7,500 square meters (80,000 square feet) after a fire outbreak on a dredger, the local department of Russia's Federal environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rosprirodnadzor inspectors examined the backwater on the Usmanka River and the water area of the Voronezh River in the Ramonsky district.

"The inspection started from the backwater of the Usman River, where the dredger was found.

The inspectors detected the presence of a persistent smell of oil products in the air. Oil spills were found on the water surface near the vessel's anchorage ... An oil spill of about 7,500 square meters was detected practically along the entire river bed some 700 meters [2,200 feet] away from the spot where the Usman River flows into the Voronezh River," Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement.

Fire had erupted on board the dredger on October 5 and was localized by the crew. Administrative investigations have already been initiated over the violation of environmental legislation.

