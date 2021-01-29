Drive against plastic shopping bags continues in Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

A three-day long drive against the use of plastic bags was in full swing in Hazara division where district administration seized hundreds of kilogram plastic shopping bags

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-day long drive against the use of plastic bags was in full swing in Hazara division where district administration seized hundreds of kilogram plastic shopping bags.

District administration Abbottabad was also consulted with the trader's associations and got their support to restrict the use of polythene in the area.

According to the details, on the directives of Commissioner Hazara division, Riaz Khan district administrations of the region took measures for the eradication of plastic bags with the support of All Traders Federations and commenced the drive.

Crackdown against the use of plastic shopping bags continued in various areas of the city where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad during his visit to Mansehra road has seized 120-kilogram polythene bags from different shops and sealed three shops for violating the ban.

A team of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) led by Additional AC Ameen ul Hasan also started a crackdown against plastic shopping bags and inspected shops and markets at Murree road where they seized 550-kilogram polythene bags.

District administration also directed the masses to use cloth bags which was not only good for their health but also for the environment.

In the district, Haripur and Mansehra ACs and AACs have started the drive in various areas of both districts and during the inspection seized huge quantity of plastic shopping bags, imposed heavy fines on the violators and seals few shops.

From the last couple of year, plastic shopping bags were banned in the Hazara division like other parts of the province where district administrations for strict enforcement of the ban conducted raids and inspected bazaars and markets.