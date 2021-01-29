UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive Against Plastic Shopping Bags Continues In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:28 PM

Drive against plastic shopping bags continues in Hazara division

A three-day long drive against the use of plastic bags was in full swing in Hazara division where district administration seized hundreds of kilogram plastic shopping bags

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-day long drive against the use of plastic bags was in full swing in Hazara division where district administration seized hundreds of kilogram plastic shopping bags.

District administration Abbottabad was also consulted with the trader's associations and got their support to restrict the use of polythene in the area.

According to the details, on the directives of Commissioner Hazara division, Riaz Khan district administrations of the region took measures for the eradication of plastic bags with the support of All Traders Federations and commenced the drive.

Crackdown against the use of plastic shopping bags continued in various areas of the city where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad during his visit to Mansehra road has seized 120-kilogram polythene bags from different shops and sealed three shops for violating the ban.

A team of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) led by Additional AC Ameen ul Hasan also started a crackdown against plastic shopping bags and inspected shops and markets at Murree road where they seized 550-kilogram polythene bags.

District administration also directed the masses to use cloth bags which was not only good for their health but also for the environment.

In the district, Haripur and Mansehra ACs and AACs have started the drive in various areas of both districts and during the inspection seized huge quantity of plastic shopping bags, imposed heavy fines on the violators and seals few shops.

From the last couple of year, plastic shopping bags were banned in the Hazara division like other parts of the province where district administrations for strict enforcement of the ban conducted raids and inspected bazaars and markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Abbottabad Murree Visit Road Mansehra Haripur Market All From

Recent Stories

China's Hebei reports one new locally transmitted ..

2 minutes ago

CM Usman Buzdar seeks report on murder of Alipur's ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Two DPOs of Hazara division transferred

2 minutes ago

70 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

3 minutes ago

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.