Driver Involved In Road Crash Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police arrested the driver involved in road accident leaving four people dead on Multan Public school road yesterday.

Police seized the troller as well which reported to have hit Corolla car that further struck the motobike running its side after losing the balance.

The tragic accident left the four people dead with another sustained the fatal injuries on the spot.

The deceased included Javed Aziz, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Ahbab Colony, Muhammad Anwar, Mubeen son of Bashir, resident of five-marla scheme and an unidentified man aged around 14-15 years.

The injured named as Asif, Son of Yusuf, resident of Basti Shurkot was shifted to Nishtar Hospital by the rescuer.

On being informed about the incident, the police immediately reached out the location and collected evidences to initiate the enquiry.

Further action is underway as said by the police.

