Driver Involved In Road Crash Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police arrested the driver involved in road accident leaving four people dead on Multan Public school road yesterday.
Police seized the troller as well which reported to have hit Corolla car that further struck the motobike running its side after losing the balance.
The tragic accident left the four people dead with another sustained the fatal injuries on the spot.
The deceased included Javed Aziz, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Ahbab Colony, Muhammad Anwar, Mubeen son of Bashir, resident of five-marla scheme and an unidentified man aged around 14-15 years.
The injured named as Asif, Son of Yusuf, resident of Basti Shurkot was shifted to Nishtar Hospital by the rescuer.
On being informed about the incident, the police immediately reached out the location and collected evidences to initiate the enquiry.
Further action is underway as said by the police.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim18 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 240,00028 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Germany's trade surplus widens to $24B in March1 hour ago
-
Cotton grow campaign launched in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Wheat flour price decreases, eggs rate surges2 hours ago
-
Tianjin's cross-border e-commerce trade reaches 1.1 bln USD in Q12 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week flat2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 20246 hours ago