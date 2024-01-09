Driving license fee to go up by January 16 in Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

The approval for the increase came during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet convened on Tuesday, where caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced that the driving licence fee in the province would witness an increment starting January 16.

The approval for the increase came during the 33rd meeting of the provincial cabinet convened on Tuesday, where caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided.

On December 5, 2023, the provincial government had initially raised the driving licence fee from Rs60 to Rs1,000. However, the implementation of the hike was subsequently postponed until January 15 by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi, in a statement, indicated that the licence fee would rise from January 16, urging the public to obtain their licences before the specified deadline to avoid unnecessary expenses. The Punjab chief minister cautioned individuals that operating motorbikes or vehicles without a valid licence could lead to legal consequences.

Punjab, in 2023, achieved a noteworthy milestone by issuing over 10 million driving licences.