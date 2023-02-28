Drone Falls in Moscow Region Near Gas Distribution Station - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The unmanned aerial vehicle fell near a gas distribution station near the city of Kolomna in Moscow Region, there are no casualties and destruction, emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said that a drone fell down near the city of Kolomna, and the target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed near a gas distribution station near Kolomna," the emergency services said.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims and destruction at the accident site, and an investigative team is working at the scene of the emergency.