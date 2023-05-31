UrduPoint.com

Drone Falls On Territory Of Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Region - Operational HQ

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Drone Falls on Territory of Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Region - Operational HQ

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) A drone has fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, the regional operational headquarters said on Wednesday.

"(Early in the morning), an unidentified unmanned vehicle allegedly fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery. As a result of the fall, the apparatus crashed, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged, and there was no fire. Security services and law enforcement agencies are on the scene," the operational headquarters said in a statement.

There is no threat to the life of residents and no casualties, the authorities said, adding that no property was damaged.

