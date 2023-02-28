SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A drone was spotted near an oil depot in the Russian city of Tuapse on Black Sea coast, where a fire broke out overnight, an emergency services source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 02:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday (23:15 GMT on Monday). The fire was localized within an area of 200 square meters (2,150 square feet) and subsequently completely extinguished.

There were no reports of casualties, damage to oil tanks or leaks.

"There was (a drone), but it did not hit anything," the source said in response to a follow-up question.

Drone attacks on Russia's cities have become more frequent with the onset of its special military operation in Ukraine. The Financial Times reported last December, citing Ukrainian defense officials, that drone strikes are part of Ukraine's new strategy aimed at destructing Russia's military planning and sowing doubts among Russians about their own safety.