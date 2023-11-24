Open Menu

Drop In Iron Products Prices Welcomed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Drop in iron products prices welcomed

The construction industry and traders on Friday expressed gratitude for the governments’ measures for reducing prices of iron products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The construction industry and traders on Friday expressed gratitude for the governments’ measures for reducing prices of iron products.

According to the details, prices of iron products in the markets of the city decreased by Rs5,000 to Rs10,00 per ton. Besides, branded rod, selling at Rs.2,60,000 per ton, has decreased by Rs.10,000.

The business community and consumers associated with the construction industry rejoiced at the cheaper price of iron. Pakistan Iron & Steel Merchants Association sources told APP that the drop in Iron prices is a great incentive for the construction sector, saying projects worth billions of rupees had started in the country, which would generate economic activities worth billions and create hundreds of thousands of new employment opportunities.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, rejoicing at the drop in iron prices, said that the construction industry in Pakistan covers a wide range of projects that presents numerous opportunities for employment and growth, driven by infrastructure development. He said that the cut in iron prices would ease housing projects’ cost, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding technological advancements would expand in the country and the demand for skilled labour would multiply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business CPEC Price Chamber Market Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Labour Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews hospitals, infrastructure u ..

3 minutes ago
 Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

5 minutes ago
 Int’l Day on violence against women to be observ ..

Int’l Day on violence against women to be observed tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabin ..

Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabinet role

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

10 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

10 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

10 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

10 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

12 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business