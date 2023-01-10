UrduPoint.com

Drop In Russia's Exports Due To Oil Price Cap To Be Smaller Than Expected - World Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Drop in Russia's Exports Due to Oil Price Cap to Be Smaller Than Expected - World Bank

The World Bank expects a drop in Russia's exports associated with the G7 oil price cap to be smaller than initially anticipated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The World Bank expects a drop in Russia's exports associated with the G7 oil price cap to be smaller than initially anticipated.

"Russian oil exports are expected to fall in 2023 due to additional EU sanctions that started in December 2022 for crude oil and will begin in February 2023 for oil products," the World Bank said.

"The overall reduction in Russia's exports is likely to be smaller than initially expected, however, as the G7 oil price cap will enable countries that import oil from Russia to continue to access EU and UK insurance services, provided they adhere to the price cap."

