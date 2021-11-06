(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech has seen a sharp decline of 20% in its shares amid reports of possible violations during the testing of its coronavirus vaccine jointly developed with the US drugmaker Pfizer, FOCUS Online reported on Friday.

According to the German news outlet, the company lost around 9 billion Euros ($10.4 billion) in exchange value.

The collapse in shares comes several days after the medical journal BMJ published a statement by a former worker of the research organization Ventavia, which conducted trials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at several sites in Texas in fall 2020.

The woman, who had worked for the company for two weeks, reported numerous violations of the study process, including slow investigations of adverse effects, falsification of data, unqualified stuff, and incorrect labeling of drug samples, among other issues.

According to BMJ, the whistleblower filed a complaint on the matter with the US food and Drug Administration, and then Ventavia promptly fired her.