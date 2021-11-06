UrduPoint.com

Drugmaker BioNTech's Shares Down By Nearly 20% Amid COVID Vaccine-Linked Controversy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Drugmaker BioNTech's Shares Down by Nearly 20% Amid COVID Vaccine-Linked Controversy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech has seen a sharp decline of 20% in its shares amid reports of possible violations during the testing of its coronavirus vaccine jointly developed with the US drugmaker Pfizer, FOCUS Online reported on Friday.

According to the German news outlet, the company lost around 9 billion Euros ($10.4 billion) in exchange value.

The collapse in shares comes several days after the medical journal BMJ published a statement by a former worker of the research organization Ventavia, which conducted trials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at several sites in Texas in fall 2020.

The woman, who had worked for the company for two weeks, reported numerous violations of the study process, including slow investigations of adverse effects, falsification of data, unqualified stuff, and incorrect labeling of drug samples, among other issues.

According to BMJ, the whistleblower filed a complaint on the matter with the US food and Drug Administration, and then Ventavia promptly fired her.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange German Company Women 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

3 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

2 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

2 hours ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

2 hours ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

2 hours ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.