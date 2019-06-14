Druzhba Pipeline to Fully Resume Operations Starting July 1 - Transneft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's oil transport company Transneft plans to resume supplies to Europe through its Druzhba pipeline on July 1, its vice president, Sergey Andronov, told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russia 's oil transport company Transneft plans to resume supplies to Europe through its Druzhba pipeline on July 1, its vice president, Sergey Andronov, told reporters on Friday.

"We expect that ...

Druzhba will resume full operations supplying European customers on July 1, which will take some load off ports," he said.

Oil supplies through Poland and Ukraine stopped in April after tainted oil was discovered in the pipeline. Russia restored traffic through Belarus, Ukraine and onward in May. Poland resumed transit on Monday.