Druzhba Reverse Flow Most Profitable Option Of Oil Supply Not From Russia - Lukashenko

Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Druzhba Reverse Flow Most Profitable Option of Oil Supply Not From Russia - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarus considers as an alternative to Russian oil supplies three options, the most profitable of which is reverse pumping through the Druzhba pipeline from Poland, President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"I said openly at the talks [with Russia]: we have three options, we are calculating oil supplies to our plants. Moreover, we will mainly modernize these plants this year.

They will already be profitable when we buy expensive oil in the Mediterranean or Black Sea, or in the Baltic. We will buy, process it and will not be at a loss," Lukashenko said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

"The route of supplies from Gdansk - through Poland to Belarus turned out to be the most profitable... Of the four legs of the Druzhba oil pipeline, we will pick up two first. And we will pump it back by reverse. Oil will go not from Russia but from there [through Poland] to us," he explained.

