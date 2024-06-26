Open Menu

DSP Gumbat Conducts Surprise Visit To MOL Oil, Gas Installations

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 06:39 PM

DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gumbat, Nazer Hussain, on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to the MOL Oil and Gas installations and reviewed security arrangements at the Taulanj Processing Facilitation Field

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024)

During his visit, he discussed security issues with the top officials of the oil and gas field.

He also visited the Central Control and Surveillance Room to inspect the effectiveness of the cameras.

The DSP directed the concerned authorities to further enhance their security measures.

He thoroughly checked both the internal and external security arrangements, as well as the manpower at the Taulanj Processing Facility.

