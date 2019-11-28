DTRE scheme seminar held at SCCI

Collector Model Custom Collectorate Sialkot Asif Abbas Khan Thursday elaborated silent features of Duty and Tax Remission (DTRE) Scheme to encourage exporters to avail the facility

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Collector Model Custom Collectorate Sialkot Asif Abbas Khan Thursday elaborated silent features of Duty and Tax Remission (DTRE) Scheme to encourage exporters to avail the facility.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on 'DTRE Scheme for Exporters' here at the SCCI. He said that the government introduced the scheme to facilitate exporters and attempted to increase export volume.

He said that the government allowed temporary imports under five different schemes including Export Oriented Unit, Manufacturing board, Export Processing Zone, SRO 492 and DTRE.

He said that the government was fully aware of problems of exporters and encouraged exporters to come up with DTRE for enhancing export.

Senior Vice President, SCCI, Khurrum Azam Khan, on his turn, said that Temporary Importation Schemes held special importance for the exporters as it allowed duty and tax free temporary import of inputs and raw materials.

Additional Collector Custom, Ali Zeb Khan and others were present on the occasion.