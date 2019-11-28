UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DTRE Scheme Seminar Held At SCCI

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:54 PM

DTRE scheme seminar held at SCCI

Collector Model Custom Collectorate Sialkot Asif Abbas Khan Thursday elaborated silent features of Duty and Tax Remission (DTRE) Scheme to encourage exporters to avail the facility

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Collector Model Custom Collectorate Sialkot Asif Abbas Khan Thursday elaborated silent features of Duty and Tax Remission (DTRE) Scheme to encourage exporters to avail the facility.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on 'DTRE Scheme for Exporters' here at the SCCI. He said that the government introduced the scheme to facilitate exporters and attempted to increase export volume.

He said that the government allowed temporary imports under five different schemes including Export Oriented Unit, Manufacturing board, Export Processing Zone, SRO 492 and DTRE.

He said that the government was fully aware of problems of exporters and encouraged exporters to come up with DTRE for enhancing export.

Senior Vice President, SCCI, Khurrum Azam Khan, on his turn, said that Temporary Importation Schemes held special importance for the exporters as it allowed duty and tax free temporary import of inputs and raw materials.

Additional Collector Custom, Ali Zeb Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Maritime Calls on MD, IOPC

2 minutes ago

Ebola responders in DR Congo killed over conflict

2 minutes ago

Chief European Rabbi Calls for Limiting Radicals' ..

2 minutes ago

Representatives of Crimean Tatars Denied Registrat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.