Dual-Currency Zone Introduced In Liberated Part Of Zaporozhye Region - Authorities

Published May 25, 2022

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) A dual-currency zone has been introduced in the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region, payments can be made both in Ukrainian hryvnias and in rubles, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"A dual-currency zone has been introduced in the region. Payments can be made both in hryvnias and rubles.

All benefits will be paid in rubles. The arrival of the ruble has significantly revived the region's economy," Rogov said.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.

