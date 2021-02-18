Dual White Oil Pipeline in testing phase, to be operational soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Petroleum Division has completed dualization of the White Oil Pipeline (WOP), from Karachi to Sheikhupura, for smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and reducing reliance on traditional mode of transportation through tankers.

"Currently, the pipeline is in testing phase and will be operational soon," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The pipeline, he said, that was previously used to move diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura would be transporting both diesel and petrol in batches after the dualized line was made operational.

He said the WOP would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had already been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization, which had completed its necessary work.

Hopefully, the practical work on the expansion project would start in the coming months and complete in a period of 18-24 months, he added.

With completion of the project, known as Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the south of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.

However, he said, onward distribution from OMCs' oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers.

"It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost." Under the project, a 427-kilometer pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections, including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.

