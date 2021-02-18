UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dual White Oil Pipeline In Testing Phase, To Be Operational Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Dual White Oil Pipeline in testing phase, to be operational soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Petroleum Division has completed dualization of the White Oil Pipeline (WOP), from Karachi to Sheikhupura, for smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and reducing reliance on traditional mode of transportation through tankers.

"Currently, the pipeline is in testing phase and will be operational soon," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The pipeline, he said, that was previously used to move diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura would be transporting both diesel and petrol in batches after the dualized line was made operational.

He said the WOP would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had already been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization, which had completed its necessary work.

Hopefully, the practical work on the expansion project would start in the coming months and complete in a period of 18-24 months, he added.

With completion of the project, known as Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the south of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.

However, he said, onward distribution from OMCs' oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers.

"It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost." Under the project, a 427-kilometer pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections, including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.

395/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Petrol Oil Traffic Sheikhupura 2017 All From FWO (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

3rd annual symposium on ‘Bovine Udder Health’ ..

2 minutes ago

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

12 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

12 minutes ago

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Irania ..

12 minutes ago

PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate electio ..

16 minutes ago

Belarus court sentences two journalists to two yea ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.